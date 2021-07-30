Some 1,000 Buddhist monks and temple staff recieve AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at Wat Si Sudaram Worawihan, a temple in the western part of Bangkok.

On Sunday, 3,000 to 4,000 monks associated with temples in 35 districts in the capital will also be inoculated.

The Southeast Asian country is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, with infections and deaths skyrocketing and the healthcare system stretched thin.