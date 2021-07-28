BREAKING NEWS
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella as he sits with Prince Charles at a dedication ceremony for a police memorial.

UK Prime Minister struggled with an umbrella in inclement weather during a dedication ceremony on Wednesday for a new police memorial in the English county of Staffordshire.

In footage aired by UK broadcaster Sky, the prime minister's umbrella turns inside out in the pouring rain, as he was sat next to Prince Charles at the ceremony.

