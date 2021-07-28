UK Prime Minister struggled with an umbrella in inclement weather during a dedication ceremony on Wednesday for a new police memorial in the English county of Staffordshire.
In footage aired by UK broadcaster Sky, the prime minister's umbrella turns inside out in the pouring rain, as he was sat next to Prince Charles at the ceremony.
More No Comment
To celebrate 10 years together, Little Mix get the Madame Tussauds wax treatment
Lebanon artist creates debris-based sculpture at site of Beirut blast
Italy: severe flooding in the Lake Como area
Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading
Exhibition for dogs displays artwork at their eye-level
Emmanuel Macron is welcomed with garlands of flowers and seashells on Manihi Island
Peruvian security forces carry out drills ahead of Castillo's swearing-in ceremony
Sandstorm engulfs Chinese city
Marble quarry in Russia plays host to concert
Macron is on his first official trip to French Polynesia
Traditional diving competition from the Old Bridge in Mostar
Blind Japanese skateboarder going by feel
California's largest fire torches more homes
Floods devastate historic German winemaker
Dinant hit by new floods yesterday evening after thunderstorms and heavy rain