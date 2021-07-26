China asks U.S. to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -media

China asks U.S. to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -mediaComments
By Reuters
BEIJING – China has asked the United States to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members, among other requests, reported state media The Paper.
In a briefing after meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said China has put in a list of requests, including a removal of sanctions on Chinese leaders, officials and government bodies.