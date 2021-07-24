Hair compost: A natural by-product of salons in London

London has long been known for its world-renowned hairstylists, and the industry is now innovating on another front: recycling.

A group of environmentally aware hairdressers and barbers are encouraging salons across the UK to recycle their waste, from plastic and metal packaging to hair itself which can be used for composting, to make energy or even to clear oil spills.

A kilo of hair can absorb up to eight litres (two gallons) of oil, according to experts.