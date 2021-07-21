Army helicopters fight forest fires in northwestern Russia

Russian defence ministry images show military helicopters helping to tackle forest fires in the Republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia, dropping 26 metric tons of water on the most active fires.
Russian defence ministry images show military helicopters helping to tackle forest fires in the Republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia, dropping 26 metric tons of water on the most active fires.
More No Comment
Police chase car crash
Olympic characters face stiff competition in mascot-mad Japan
Deadly Floods in China
Russia unveils new war plane, Putin hails air power
Blue Origin Launch Return
Germany Floods Aftermath
Anti-vaxx protest in front of UK Parliament
Pilgrims pray next to Mount Arafat
Germany floods damage
At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains
Thai protesters call for PM to resign over virus crisis
Major California fire prompts evacuations
Candlelight vigil for Indian journalist killed in Afghanistan
Voodoo, Catholic pilgrimage in Haiti amid instability
Giant puppet from Japan tsunami-hit region stages show ahead of Olympics