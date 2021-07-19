Pilgrims pray next to Mount Arafat

Pilgrims gather to pray next to Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, where access to climb the mountain is forbidden this year due to coronavirus restrictions, in the high point of this year's hajj, which is taking place in downsized form for the second year running.
More No Comment
Germany floods damage
At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains
Thai protesters call for PM to resign over virus crisis
Major California fire prompts evacuations
Candlelight vigil for Indian journalist killed in Afghanistan
Voodoo, Catholic pilgrimage in Haiti amid instability
Giant puppet from Japan tsunami-hit region stages show ahead of Olympics
Dutch residents assess flood damage to homes
Clashes as looters make a last ditch effort to empty Durban warehouse storing alcohol
Tilda's spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog
Saudi security forces monitor annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Art and nature come together in mesmerising exhibition
Homes and bridges destroyed after fatal floods sweep Germany
'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel
Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave