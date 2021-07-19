Germany floods damage

In central Europe, the search continues for hundreds of people missing in the devastating floods of the last few hours, where at least 158 people have died. Most of them, 135, in Germany, the hardest hit by the torrential rains. The death toll in the floods in Germany has risen in the last few hours to at least 156 people and the search continues for hundreds more missing.
At ground zero of the floods, where infrastructure is severely damaged, roads and bridges are destroyed, and there are still areas without electricity and water. As the water recedes, the extent of the damage becomes apparent. The clean-up work begins, excavators and firefighters remove the remains of the scene of destruction, while the neighbours remove the destroyed belongings.
More No Comment
Pilgrims pray next to Mount Arafat
At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains
Thai protesters call for PM to resign over virus crisis
Major California fire prompts evacuations
Candlelight vigil for Indian journalist killed in Afghanistan
Voodoo, Catholic pilgrimage in Haiti amid instability
Giant puppet from Japan tsunami-hit region stages show ahead of Olympics
Dutch residents assess flood damage to homes
Clashes as looters make a last ditch effort to empty Durban warehouse storing alcohol
Tilda's spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog
Saudi security forces monitor annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Art and nature come together in mesmerising exhibition
Homes and bridges destroyed after fatal floods sweep Germany
'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel
Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave