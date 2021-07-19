Germany floods damage

In central Europe, the search continues for hundreds of people missing in the devastating floods of the last few hours, where at least 158 people have died. Most of them, 135, in Germany, the hardest hit by the torrential rains. The death toll in the floods in Germany has risen in the last few hours to at least 156 people and the search continues for hundreds more missing.

At ground zero of the floods, where infrastructure is severely damaged, roads and bridges are destroyed, and there are still areas without electricity and water. As the water recedes, the extent of the damage becomes apparent. The clean-up work begins, excavators and firefighters remove the remains of the scene of destruction, while the neighbours remove the destroyed belongings.