3D giant cat billboard turning heads in Tokyo

Towering over the street below, this feline friend is attracting an audience. The huge 3D cat meows from its perch in Shinjuku in Tokyo.

For a city known for pushing the boundaries of technology, the huge display is the latest novelty. It measures 8.16 metres tall and 18.96 metres wide - one of the biggest in Japan.

The giant cat pops up to greet the people walking below seven times every hour from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m