MEP says Orban's anti-LGBT law is 'most homophobic' in Europe

Members of the European Parliament are calling for Hungary's new anti-LGBTIQ+ legislation to be withdrawn and for EU leaders to sanction Budapest.

Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld told the European Parliament: "we can already congratulate Mr Orbán for winning the European championship for the most homophobic law on the continent."

The legislation, which comes into effect on Thursday, prohibits displaying content that depicts homosexuality to minors.

One Luxembourgish socialist MEP told Euronews that the Hungarian government is using gender issues to distract voters from internal problems as elections loom.

"You know they have elections in Hungary next year and this is to distract from other real problems, the problem of corruption (...) at the last elections Orbán hit at the refugees, now this time its the other vulnerable group, its the LGBTI people."

But Balázs Hidvéghi, a Hungarian MEP from Viktor Orbán's governing Fidesz party, says the issue is an internal affair and that the law is not homophobic.

"We also see a tendency in Western Europe and in America whereby various kinds of NGO's are holding sessions at kindergartens and schools about sexuality, about homosexuality and changing sex, taking hormone treatments and stuff like that and we really believe that's wrong."

The European Parliament resolution calls for legal action and the suspension of EU payments to Hungary, if the law is not withdrawn.

With five political groups supporting the issue, the resolution is likely to pass easily when MEPs vote on Thursday.

Dávid Vig, the director of Amnesty International Hungary, told Euronews Hungarians don't support this legislation and according to new survey, two thirds of people in Hungary think this new LGBTQ bill is nonsense.

"This [bill] is attached to a government steered communications campaign that is mixing up paedophilia with homosexuality. So basically mixing up child abuse with consensual love of same sex couples. I think it's needless to say that that these are two very different things."