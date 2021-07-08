Most of South Korea's largest business groups were given the bottom grade of F in a survey of climate responses by Greenpeace on Thursday.
Most of South Korea's largest business groups were given the bottom grade of F in a survey of climate responses by Greenpeace on Thursday.
More No Comment
Italian mayors march in Rome demanding respect
Kenya protesters clash with police at lockdown demo
Egypt releases ship that blocked Suez Canal
Rescue operation to help 12 whales stranded in east China
Jury, crews arrive on the red carpet as Cannes Film Festival opens
Spain protest against homophobia after gay man murdered
Protesters ask EU countries to withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty
The world`s tallest sandcastle has been built in Denmark
Search for dozens missing in deadly Japan mudslide
Pizza-making robot makes its debut in Paris
Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration
Devastation in Japanese town after landslide sweeps away homes
Fatal wildfire in Cyprus
Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 situation
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death