More than three thousand people gathered in central Madrid to protest a suspected homophobic attack in which a 24-year old man died last week .
Protesters demanded justice for Samuel Luiz Muñiz, 24, who died on Saturday in Coruña after being brutally beaten.
According to the Government Delegation, some 3,000 protesters carried banners bearing slogans such as "against Nazis, marikonazos" and "homophobia and fascism are the same".
More No Comment
Protesters ask EU countries to withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty
The world`s tallest sandcastle has been built in Denmark
Search for dozens missing in deadly Japan mudslide
Pizza-making robot makes its debut in Paris
Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration
Devastation in Japanese town after landslide sweeps away homes
Fatal wildfire in Cyprus
Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 situation
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island
Syria aid workers form human chain to protect cross-border 'lifeline'
Afghan forces guarding Bagram after US troops leave base
Heavy police presence as womens groups protest in Turkey