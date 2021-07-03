Officials in Shizuoka Prefecture say they're still trying to confirm the safety of about 20 people after mudslides swept away homes in a coastal city.
The disaster, which struck at Atami City, occurred as torrential rain lashed areas along the Pacific coast of Japan on Saturday.
Fire department officials say a resident living near the Izusan area informed them that landslides had struck at around 10:30 am Japan time. They say several houses were destroyed.
Police, firefighters, and Self-Defense Force personnel are searching for people who are still unaccounted for.
