Officials in Shizuoka Prefecture say they're still trying to confirm the safety of about 20 people after mudslides swept away homes in a coastal city.

The disaster, which struck at Atami City, occurred as torrential rain lashed areas along the Pacific coast of Japan on Saturday.

Fire department officials say a resident living near the Izusan area informed them that landslides had struck at around 10:30 am Japan time. They say several houses were destroyed.

Police, firefighters, and Self-Defense Force personnel are searching for people who are still unaccounted for.