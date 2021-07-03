Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi

"From another galaxy... and from my neighbourhood," declares a freshly painted mural of Lionel Messi in the Argentinian town where he was born 34 years ago.
The mural covers one end of a four-story apartment building in the La Bajada neighbourhood of Rosario where the star lived as a child and faces the primary school he attended.
The 14-meter-high, 8-meter-wide artwork unveiled on Thursday depicts a bearded, shirtless Messi, and the smaller figure of the player as a child juggling a ball.
The adult Messi has a pair of boots, laces tied together, hanging around his neck. One boot is black and the other gold, depicting the record six Golden Shoes Messi has won as top scorer in Europe.
More No Comment
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island
Syria aid workers form human chain to protect cross-border 'lifeline'
Afghan forces guarding Bagram after US troops leave base
Heavy police presence as womens groups protest in Turkey
In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic
Unveiling of Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace
Fast-moving wildfire spreads toward Canadian town
China marks 100 years of the CCP
Nepal farmers jump into muddy fields to celebrate rice festival
Estwatini: Pro-democracy activists protests in former Swaziland
Italian FM Di Maio and delegates take a tour of Matera after G20 talks
The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires prepares its chandelier for its reopening
Asian elephants at Oregon Zoo enjoy the pool to beat US heatwave
Colombia: protesters topple statue of Christopher Columbus