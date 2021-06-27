Piano City Milano 2021 mark this year its tenth edition by offering the beauty of more than 100 concerts from the 25th to the 27th of June.
This musical event turns the city into a huge stage that spreads musical notes of hundred of piano all over the city. All concerts are free for the joy of its citizens and tourists.
To inaugurate the tenth edition of the review organized by the Association Piano City Milan and the municipality of Milan, it was the Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca. Its concert took place at the Gallery of Modern Art.
More No Comment
Migrant workers flee capital as Bangladesh tightens Covid lockdown
Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacrifice
Clashes at Dakar protest against anti-terror
Scarlet Sails graduation festival dazzles St Petersburg residents
Myanmar authorities incinerate seized narcotics
Tel Aviv Pride returns after Covid cancellation
250 homeless foreigners camp in front of Paris City Hall
Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony
Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land rights
Thai protesters hold candlelight vigil to mark Siamese Revolution anniversary
Fishing flotilla sails to Irish parliament in protest of quotas
Dozens of Uighurs, Tibetans protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Scorching temperatures across Balkans cause disruption
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison