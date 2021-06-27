Piano City Milano 2021 mark this year its tenth edition by offering the beauty of more than 100 concerts from the 25th to the 27th of June.

This musical event turns the city into a huge stage that spreads musical notes of hundred of piano all over the city. All concerts are free for the joy of its citizens and tourists.

To inaugurate the tenth edition of the review organized by the Association Piano City Milan and the municipality of Milan, it was the Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca. Its concert took place at the Gallery of Modern Art.