Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado

A rare tornado tore through the southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds, rescue services said on Friday.

The tornado formed late Thursday as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country.

Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned.

Over 120,000 households were without electricity.

Some 360 extra police officers were sent to the area, together with the military.

The rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by their counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble.

The regional rescue service said at least three people have died.