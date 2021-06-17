The Star Of the Match between Ukraine and North Macedonia Andriy Yarmolenko, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, put the Euro 2020 sponsors' bottles in front of him during the post-match press conference and jokingly asked them to contact him.
Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine forward:
"Can I do something? I've seen Ronaldo putting away Coca-Cola bottles... I'll put Coca-Cola, I'll put Heineken right here. Contact me!"
"Ok, thank you, everyone" (putting the bottle back)
"I am taking my award" (walking away)
Yarmolenko scored in the 29th minute before assisting Roman Yaremchuk five minutes later to help Ukraine record their first win in Group C.
