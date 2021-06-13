The "Distillery" nightclub in Leipzig reopens for a few days as a pilot project: 200 people are allowed to party there without masks and without distance, but only after presenting the results of two negative Covid-19 tests
Entry to the nightclub is between 11 pm and 1 am. After that, the partygoers cannot leave the room if they want to return afterwards.
The experiment will be carried out again on 19 June, in collaboration with local doctors and scientists.
More No Comment
Clashes in Tunis as police try to break up protest
Cargo ship fire at Manila wharf injures several
Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest
Women Protest in Spain after body of missing girl found
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match
Activists protest near G-7 venue
Long queues at Beirut petrol stations amid fuel crisis
Illusion institution: A Croatian museum goes global
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden in Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
In migration lull, Greece bolsters Turkey border fence
Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving truck
Wildfire forces evacuations near Jerusalem
Israel Antiquities Authority unveils 1000-year old chicken egg in excavations
Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in India's financial hub Mumbai
Protest by energy sector activists brings Warsaw traffic to a standstill