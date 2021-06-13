The "Distillery" nightclub in Leipzig reopens for a few days as a pilot project: 200 people are allowed to party there without masks and without distance, but only after presenting the results of two negative Covid-19 tests

Entry to the nightclub is between 11 pm and 1 am. After that, the partygoers cannot leave the room if they want to return afterwards.

The experiment will be carried out again on 19 June, in collaboration with local doctors and scientists.