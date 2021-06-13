Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate activism group gathered in St Ives on Sunday as the three-day G-7 summit came to a close.
The "All Hands On Deck" protest, which involved hundreds of activists, was held close to where the summit was being held in Carbis Bay on the southwestern tip of England.
Hundreds of surfers and kayakers paddled out to sea to urge better protection for the world's oceans.
More No Comment
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe and Jill Biden
410 people rescued from Mediterranean Sea
Massive damage to Syrian hospital after shelling
Clashes in Tunis as police try to break up protest
Nightclub reopens for a few days in Leipzig
Cargo ship fire at Manila wharf injures several
Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest
Women Protest in Spain after body of missing girl found
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match
Activists protest near G-7 venue
Long queues at Beirut petrol stations amid fuel crisis
Illusion institution: A Croatian museum goes global
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden in Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
In migration lull, Greece bolsters Turkey border fence
Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving truck