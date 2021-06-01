Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff

A Taiwan restaurateur and his friends dress up as spiderman and ninja turtle while they deliver donations of lunch boxes to frontline medical staff, in an effort to put a smile on the island's healthcare workers as they deal with a sudden surge of infections.
More No Comment
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo
The show must go on! Puppeteers pick up the pieces of destroyed theatre in Gaza
Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in western France
New Zealand Floods
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist
Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again, releasing thick plumes of ash
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea
Kremlin regiment hosts changing-of-the-guard ceremony
Police and protesters clash as Colombia's Duque deploys military