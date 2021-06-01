BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Lyon danse biennale

At the heart of this year's Biennale is Africa and young people, with performers from 16 African countries, including Nigerian choreographer Qudus Onikeku and his dancers.

He has adapted an excerpt of their show to include 16 young amateur dancers from around Lyon for the traditional opening parade (le defilé) - this year held on stage (in Fourviere), rather than on the streets.

More No Comment