A bank office is burnt by demonstrators during clashes between demonstrators and the police in a new protest against the government in Medellin, Colombia.

Violent scenes play out in the Colombian cities of Popayan and Medellin as anti-government demonstrations show no sign of abating. Colombian President Ivan Duque announced he was deploying military troops to Cali, the city at the epicentre of protests across the country that have left dozens dead over the past month.

