Soldiers of the Presidential Regiment take part in a ceremony of the Changing of the Guard at the Sobornaya (Cathedral) Square of the Kremlin in Moscow.

Russia's presidential regiment, a prestigious regiment responsible for keeping watch over the Kremlin in Moscow, hosts a changing of the guard ceremony.

The traditional display resumed this year after a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and was accompanied by music performed by the Kremlin orchestra.

The ceremony, held on Cathedral Square inside the Kremlin, was initiated in 2004.

Both cavalry and foot soldiers this year joined the display, in which members of the regiment carry out manoeuvres and exercises to exhibit a mastery of arms and horsemanship.

