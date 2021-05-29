Passengers and crew were forced to jump overbroad when a ferry caught fire whilst travelling to a remote island in eastern Indonesia.

The KM Karya Indah was carrying nearly 200 people and was headed to the port of Sanana, in the Sula Islands, according to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

The rescued passengers were transported to Sanana by search and rescue speed boats. There are no reports of casualties. Initial reports suggest the fire started in the engine room.