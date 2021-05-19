Israeli strike hits Gaza residential apartment

Israeli strikes hit a residential apartment building in Gaza City and destroy a Hamas-run women association centre, despite a proposed ceasefire to stem more than a week of bloodshed.
Migrants, including children, trickle into Ceuta
Torrential rain causes flooding in western Romania
Bright lanterns sway as South Koreans celebrate Buddha's birthday
Wave of migrants tries to cross into Ceuta enclave
Massive fire at paint factory in Gaza
Stun grenades in Jerusalem
Massive blasts in Gaza City
Wild leopard captured in a residential house
Thousands of migrants swim to reach Spain
Anaesthetists demonstrate in Marseille and Paris
Palestinian firemen try to extinguish huge fire at mattress factory east of Jabalia
Cyclone Tauktae hits India western coats
Tokyo 2020: Anti-Olympic protesters rally to demand cancellation
Mosque in Gaza hit by an Israeli air strike
Severe cyclone heading to western India, 4 dead