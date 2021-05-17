A powerful hurricane moved in the Arabian Sea toward the western coast of India on Monday.

Indian authorities have tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands, and have suspended vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus in one state.

A statement issued by the Indian Meteorological Department said that Typhoon Taukta, which has already killed six people in southern India, is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Monday evening with winds of up to 175 km per hour.

After the hurricane slammed ashore, meteorologists warn of potential damage from high winds, torrential rains and floods in low-lying areas.

The powerful typhoon comes as India grapples with a devastating wave of the coronavirus outbreak.