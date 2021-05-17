Dozens of nurse anaesthetists are protesting in Marseille and Paris to demand better legislative, regulatory and financial recognition of their professional specificity
Palestinian firemen try to extinguish huge fire at mattress factory east of Jabalia
Cyclone Tauktae hits India western coats
Tokyo 2020: Anti-Olympic protesters rally to demand cancellation
Mosque in Gaza hit by an Israeli air strike
Severe cyclone heading to western India, 4 dead
People take cover as sirens warn of incoming rocket on Ramat Gan
Students protest against Colombian government
UK police in standoff with protesters in London
Tear gas used as pro Palestinian march defies Paris ban
Palestinian firefighters intervene at the scene of an Israeli strike
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in Hebron
Thousands protest in Sydney in support of Palestinians
First foreign tourists arrive in Greece following reopening
Palestinians throw rocks at Israeli forces in West Bank
Inauguration of symbolic synagogue in Kyiv