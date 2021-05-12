In an improvised kitchen among sharp volcanic rocks, David Garcia spreads the dough and places the ingredients to form a pizza that will be put in a rather unique oven: an extensive river of fiery lava that flows from the furious Pacaya volcano in southern Guatemala.
More No Comment
Early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City
Czechs light 30,000 candles for Covid-19 victims
People lay flowers and soldiers stand guard outside Kazan school
Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers and blowtorches
Israel forces clash with Palestinian protesters
Stun grenades fired at Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa
Street dancing, drumming march on display as terraces reopen in Charleroi
Enthusiasts crawl over muddy course full of obstacles testing corona proof events
New COVID wave overwhelms cemetery in Peru
Buenos Aires renovates iconic obelisk
Beirut blast victims with 204 portraits
Ghana opts for livestreamed funerals and online services.
15 Palestinians arrested over East Jerusalem Clashes
Colombians protest with music and dance in Bogota
Guatemalans perform ritual asking for end of Pacaya volcanic activity