Mathieu Guetta, director of the Majestic Bastille in Paris, prepares the finishing touches at his cinema before it reopens on 19 May after 20 weeks of closure. He has a big challenge in terms of programming: "to protect the films that were there before the closure and try to find space for the new ones"... in just two cinemas.
More No Comment
Destruction in Gaza and tension in Israel
Guatemala's volcanic pizza chef uses lava-fired oven
Early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City
Czechs light 30,000 candles for Covid-19 victims
People lay flowers and soldiers stand guard outside Kazan school
Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers and blowtorches
Israel forces clash with Palestinian protesters
Stun grenades fired at Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa
Street dancing, drumming march on display as terraces reopen in Charleroi
Enthusiasts crawl over muddy course full of obstacles testing corona proof events
New COVID wave overwhelms cemetery in Peru
Buenos Aires renovates iconic obelisk
Beirut blast victims with 204 portraits
Ghana opts for livestreamed funerals and online services.
15 Palestinians arrested over East Jerusalem Clashes