BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Cinema Majestic Bastille, Paris

Mathieu Guetta, director of the Majestic Bastille in Paris, prepares the finishing touches at his cinema before it reopens on 19 May after 20 weeks of closure. He has a big challenge in terms of programming: "to protect the films that were there before the closure and try to find space for the new ones"... in just two cinemas.

More No Comment