Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel demonstration, at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian protesters in the outskirts of Jerusalem late on May 10th into the early hours of May 11th.

The forces fired tear gas towards the protesters, who had launched fireworks in retaliation.

At least one protester was seen being detained by police in footage filmed by Israeli police.

This round of violence, like previous ones, was fueled by conflicting claims over Jerusalem.

