BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Beirut blast victims with 204 portraits

Beirut-based American artist Brady Black memorialises the victims of the deadly August 4 port blast with a series of 204 portraits of those killed by the explosion.

The devastating explosion was Lebanon's worst peace-time disaster, disfigured the heart of the capital, and stoked a wave of public anger against the country's ruling elite.

More No Comment