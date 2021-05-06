SpaceX’s vehicle, known as Starship, successfully completed its latest high altitude test flight on Wednesday, taking off and landing again from a launch site in Texas
The rocket is reported to have flown ten kilometres in height and landed again, to the delight of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
This was reportedly the fifth high altitude test carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
