A German start-up is using dog hair to make high-end clothing. For the time being, this is a small production.
The first buyers have been seduced by the innovation of the project.
A supply chain has already been put in place with hundreds of donors. This year's goal is to collect one ton of raw material in order to start industrial production.
You can expect to pay up to €120 for a hat or scarf. The German start-up estimates that more than 500 tonnes of dog hair could eventually be recovered each year in Europe.
