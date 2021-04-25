Argentina measures spark open air class protest

Parents from Buenos Aires province organized an outdoor class for their children on Saturday to protest the government's decision to once again suspend schools in response to the latest rise in coronavirus cases.
Members of a message group called 'Chat de las Mamies' (Chat of the Mums) invited other parents from Greater Buenos Aires to bring their children to the class in the capital's Plaza de Mayo under the slogan "Education is a right".
According to the organizers, they managed to collect 28,500 signatures supporting an open letter to the Supreme Court calling for the suspension of the presidential decree on in-person education.
