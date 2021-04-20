Climate Now | What is Europe doing to tackle climate change?

Over the last four decades, temperatures in Europe have shown a clear warming trend. But what is the true state of the climate on the continent and what is being done to tackle the alarming issues?

In 2019, the annual temperature for Europe was the highest on record, according to Copernicus. On Wednesday, the earth observation programme will publish its annual European State of the Climate Report, which will give an indication of how climate change is affecting Europe.

We will look into the latest data on what is happening to our planet and the strategies in place to reach net-zero emissions.

How is the climate changing in Europe? What are the big challenges ahead, such as sea-level rise, heat waves, drought, wildfires and extreme weather? Is the EU taking the right action to slash emissions, stimulate green business and slow the effects of global warming?

Meet the expert guests:

Bas Eickhout MEP

The Dutch politician is an MEP for the GroenLinks (GreenLeft) party and a fraction leader in the European Parliament for the European Greens. He is a fierce opponent to the reliance on fossil fuels.

Dr Carlo Buontempo, Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Carlo heads Europe's climate change information service, the leading source of data on the true state of our planet to inform policy and business decisions. Copernicus also offers tools for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Tim McPhie, European Commission

Tim is the spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy at European Commission, the institution responsible for the European Green Deal which has set Europe on the path to climate neutrality by 2050.

Dr Kirsten Dunlop, CEO, EIT Climate-KIC.

Kirsten heads the EIT's Climate KIC, or Knowledge and Innovation Community, working accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon and climate resilient society. She advocates for deep systemic innovation, as well as technological change to cut CO2 emissions drastically.

Professor Sonia Seneviratne, Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zürich

Sonia is an IPCC co-author and expert in climate extremes, working at one of Europe's most prestigious universities. She investigates the processes leading to droughts and heatwaves, and how changes in land use impact regional climate.