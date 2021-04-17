Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain's royal family joined a procession at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral for Prince Philip.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was consort to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9th, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.
His coffin, draped in his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers and his naval cap and sword arrived at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle, accompanied by the Queen and senior royals as it was carried on a specially adapted Land Rover.
Only 30 close family members and friends will attend the service, amid nationwide restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
More No Comment
Astronauts return from ISS, land on Kazakh steppe
British papers pay tribute to Prince Philip
Windsor prepares for Prince Philip's funerals
North Korea marks Kim Il Sung's birth with evening gala
Florida: 15,000 cereal boxes toppled to honour school employee
Preparations at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip funeral
Ancient Scottish village in France mourns death of Prince Philip
Myanmar protesters remember those killed
Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas
Airline workers protest against possible Alitalia layoffs
Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims converge in northwest Pakistan
Third night clashes at Brooklyn Center
Minnesota police shooting: riots erupt in Portland and enter second night in Brooklyn Center
London Zoo reopens to public after latest lockdown closure
Saudi's Ta'if residents keep folklore war dance alive