Windsor prepares for Prince Philip's funerals

Final preparations were being made on Friday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, with the ceremony pared back due to coronavirus restrictions but still reflecting his long life of military and public service.
Police patrolled the Long Walk outside the stately walls of Windsor Castle, where the funeral will be held on Saturday, as a steady stream of well-wishers left floral tributes.
Broadcasters from around the world set up position outside the historic residence west of London for the most high-profile funeral of a senior royal since that of the Queen's mother in 2002.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced hasty revisions to the long-rehearsed plans for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with government guidelines limiting guests to just 30.
But Buckingham Palace said it will still reflect the former Royal Navy commander's lifelong association with Britain's armed forces.
