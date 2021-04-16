Yong people wearing face masks dance outside in Pyongyang to mark the so-called Day of the Sun, commemorating the birthday of former President Kim Il Sung on 15 April 1912.
Florida: 15,000 cereal boxes toppled to honour school employee
Preparations at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip funeral
Ancient Scottish village in France mourns death of Prince Philip
Myanmar protesters remember those killed
Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas
Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims converge in northwest Pakistan
Third night clashes at Brooklyn Center
Minnesota police shooting: riots erupt in Portland and enter second night in Brooklyn Center
London Zoo reopens to public after latest lockdown closure
Saudi's Ta'if residents keep folklore war dance alive
Mexican village forms 'self-defence' group amid armed gang threat
Fire ravages historic factory in St Petersburg
Restaurant owners scuffle with police in Rome lockdown protest
Volcanic eruption and gas from Iceland volcano
Massive fire in historic Saint Petersburg factory