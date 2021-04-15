BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Robert Amyot MacKinnon playing the bagpipes

In Aubigny-sur-Nère, known as the city of the Stuarts, Scottish flags are raised in tribute to Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In 1423, Charles VII gave the lands of Aubigny to John Stuart of Darnley in gratitude for helping him fight the English. For almost 250 years, the Albany town lived with Scottish traditions, leaving a legacy that is still very much alive.

More No Comment