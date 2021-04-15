In Aubigny-sur-Nère, known as the city of the Stuarts, Scottish flags are raised in tribute to Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In 1423, Charles VII gave the lands of Aubigny to John Stuart of Darnley in gratitude for helping him fight the English. For almost 250 years, the Albany town lived with Scottish traditions, leaving a legacy that is still very much alive.
