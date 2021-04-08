BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Another night of violence on the streets of Belfast, with people setting fires

Another night of violence on the streets of Belfast, with people setting fires, throwing petrol bombs and stones over "peace gates" separating communities on Lanark Way.

The violence follows a week of rioting which some have suggested is the first evidence Brexit turbulence may be boiling into unrest in the British province, where post-EU rules are stoking fury among pro-UK sections.

More No Comment