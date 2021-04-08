Another night of violence on the streets of Belfast, with people setting fires, throwing petrol bombs and stones over "peace gates" separating communities on Lanark Way.
The violence follows a week of rioting which some have suggested is the first evidence Brexit turbulence may be boiling into unrest in the British province, where post-EU rules are stoking fury among pro-UK sections.
