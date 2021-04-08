BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Pan of plastics and other trash piled up on lake

Bolivians took up the task of cleaning the trash overunning Uru Uru Lake on Wednesday to try to counteract years of the lake's mistreatment.

About 500 police officers, municipal workers and volunteers used shovels, sticks and their glove-covered hands to pick up plastic bottles and other rubbish that has accumulated in the water.

More No Comment