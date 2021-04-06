With the traditional Easter Egg Roll cancelled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the White House's Easter Bunnies hopped into the Brady Press Briefing Room Monday.
Reporters did not have hard-hitting questions for the costumed human, who refused to comment on anything of substance. However, the rabbit did point to reporters in a pantomime of a briefing for photographers.
This year would have marked the 143rd year of the Easter Egg Roll tradition, which began in 1878.
The White House said over 30,000 tickets are normally distributed for the event designed for families with children ages 13 and under.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were accompanied by Lt. Col. Brandon Westling, a United States Air Force Military Aide, who was dressed head-to-toe as the Easter Bunny wearing a large maroon-colored mask at an earlier event Monday on the White House's Blue Room balcony.
The White House later said that there were indeed longer lashes on the bunny who visited the Briefing Room, confirming that there are two bunny costumes. The White House also said that former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer wore a different suit than the bunny who visited the press briefing room.
