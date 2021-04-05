BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Divers carry a dead body after recovering from the capsized boat in Shitalakshya River, in Narayanganj.

Rescuers retrieve a sunken ferry and search for bodies after at least 26 people died when a small ferry packed with up to 50 passengers sank after colliding with another boat, in central Bangladesh.

The ferry was extracted from the heavily polluted Shitalakshya river in the central district of Narayanganj as hundreds of onlookers and relatives of the missing watched from the shore.

More No Comment