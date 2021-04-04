BREAKING NEWS
Police officers and protestors tussle during a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, in central London.

Police clashed with demonstrators in London protesting against a new crime law brought forward by Boris Johnson's government, which gives the police extra powers to curb protests. Arrests were made as people were shoved back and forth crowds.

