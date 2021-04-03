Salvage teams begin removing mangled train carriages after Taiwan's worst rail disaster in decades killed at least 50 people.
More than a hundred grieving relatives arrived at the crash site to pray for those who were killed in the deadly train accident.
In emotional scenes, family members in tears chanted "Come back to me" during a Taoist ritual ceremony , hoping to seek comfort for their lost loved ones.
