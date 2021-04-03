In a graphic video obtained by AFP, a man bleeding from the head is carried away by protesters in Myanmar's city of Monywa after violent clashes with security forces.
A rescuer contacted by AFP could confirm two were killed while local media reports three were shot dead.
More No Comment
Salvage teams tow derailed Taiwan train after deadly accident
Christians mark Good Friday in Jerusalem inching towards normalcy
Police use water cannon to disperse crowd in Brussels
RUSSIA FAR EAST HOSPITAL FIRE
Demolition of housing project in French city of Lyon
Survivors led away from Taiwan train crash as dead toll rises
Fire in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Candlelight vigil in Yangoon marks coup anniversary
Grey whales save pandemic-hit tourism in Mexico's Baja California
Easter fun with meerkats and squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo
Bolsonaro supporters, protesters clash at Brazil demo
Smugglers drop children over US border barrier
Crying and song as Myanmar anti-coup protesters don red 'blood' tears
New York's Guggenheim Museum hosts pop-up hip hop performance
Spring snowfall suprises residents of Magadan in Russia's east