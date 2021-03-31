BREAKING NEWS
Three finger salutes at Myanmar funerals

Khine Zar Thwe's portrait, flashing the three-finger salute, is proudly displayed on her coffin at her funeral. The 26-year-old anti-coup protester was shot in the head on March 28.

Family members and relatives grieve as a solitary sign at the side of the coffin reads: 'Save Myanmar.'

