Walter Musco

Pastry chef Walter Musco turns his shop in Rome's working-class Tor Marancia district into an art gallery displaying Easter eggs sculpted in hommage to great names from the worlds of art and literature.

The creations of the self-taught "pasticciere" are fully edible, although can also be stored uneaten for years, Musco says, provided they are kept cool and out of the sun.

