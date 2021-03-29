Paris musicians put on concert in front of occupied Odéon Theatre

Classical musicians put on a concert in Paris on Saturday protesting COVID restrictions that have seen theatres closed.
They staged the performance in front of the Odéon Theatre, which has been occupied for several weeks by artists, musicians and many temporary or short-contract workers who depend on cultural events for a living and are unable to work due to the pandemic.
