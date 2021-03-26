BREAKING NEWS
Jews celebrate Passover

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem's religious Mea Shearim neighbourhood burned leavened food and washed kitchen pots and utensils ahead of the start of Passover on Friday.

During Passover, leavened bread and most grains are prohibited.

The tradition is intended to recall the flight of the Jews after they were freed from slavery in Pharaonic Egypt.

