Clean-up underway after record flooding on Australia's east coast

Residents in New South Wales state started cleaning up on Thursday after record flooding on Australia's east coast.
In the town of Port Macquarie, volunteers were seen helping clear debris and clean properties which had been badly affected by the weather event.
Further south in Sydney, some residents were forced onto roofs as their properties were submerged in floodwater.
More No Comment
Uyghur protest in Istanbul to mark visit of China's foreign minister
Greek flag hoisted as nation celebrates 200 years of independence
Find out more about Mount Etna’s sixteenth eruption in five weeks
Pet emu rescued from flooding in Sydney
Snow flurries coat Istanbul in blanket of white
US authorities publish footage from migrant processing centre
Lava lovers flock to Iceland's spectacular erupting volcano
Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh kills at least 15
Officers are back directing traffic at Rome piazza
India: Scores injured after stand collapses during kabaddi contest
Bolsonaro greets supporters as they wish him happy birthday
Protesters mark anniversary of Czech Republic's first COVID death
Hundreds of dogs receive the blessing of Saint Lazarus in Nicaragua
Police on the hunt for violators of anti-covid measures in Venezuela
Motorcyclist shot off his motorbike by police in Myanmar