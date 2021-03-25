BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Clean-up underway after record flooding on Australia's east coast

Residents in New South Wales state started cleaning up on Thursday after record flooding on Australia's east coast.

In the town of Port Macquarie, volunteers were seen helping clear debris and clean properties which had been badly affected by the weather event.

Further south in Sydney, some residents were forced onto roofs as their properties were submerged in floodwater.

More No Comment